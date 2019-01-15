Registered sex offender accused of pretending to be woman to lure teen for sex

HESPERIA, Calif. (WSVN) — A California man has been arrested after he posed as a woman in order to lure a teen for sex.

Hesperia Police arrested 42-year-old registered sex offender Arturo Alfredo Martinez.

Investigators said they received numerous complaints regarding Martinez, including one from a 17-year-old girl who said she was lured to his home under false pretenses.

Detectives said Martinez would solicit women through social media avenues and website services using a false name. He would also change his voice and pretend to be a woman and contact other women from various cities and lure them to his home so he could commit a sexual act.

Investigators said Martinez would use services such as babysitting, cleaning services, taxi services, real estate companies and other delivery types of businesses.

Police have since arrested Martinez and charged him with contact with a minor with intent to commit a sexual act. However, they believe there may be more victims.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.