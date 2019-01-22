Puppy wakes up after being euthanized, earns second chance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WSVN) — A puppy who woke up after being put down has earned a second chance at life.

According to WQAD, Rudolph, an 8-month-old Lab American Pitbull mix, ended up at an overcrowded Oklahoma shelter and was chosen to be put down.

However, for some reason, the medicine didn’t take, and Rudolph was still breathing when veterinarians returned to the room.

“He’s a miracle dog, absolutely,” says Kylie Jo Mitchell, a worker at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. “I’ve never heard of anything like this ever, this is a first.”

Since then, Rudolph was brought to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, where he has since become an internet sensation.

Jacob Hommer saw the story on Rudolph and drove two hours to the shelter in hopes of giving him a home with a veteran in Colorado.

Hommer believes that with some training, Rudolph would make a great veteran’s companion.

“I sent him the story on this dog,” explain Hommer. “I said, “check this dog out and the incredible story,” and he was so moved by it and emotional that he was like ‘I have to have this dog’.”

Rudolph has been adopted, but the shelter has not confirmed who ended up taking Rudolph home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.