Puppy found with tail growing out of head captures hearts on social media

JACKSON, Mo. (WSVN) — A puppy found with a tail growing on his head is capturing hearts across the internet.

The puppy, nicknamed Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was found with an older dog by Mac’s Mission, a Missouri-based rescue for special needs dogs.

Mac’s Mission said the tail on Narwhal’s head does not wag and doctors determined that it is not connected to anything.

“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

Doctors said there is no reason to remove the tail at this time and overall, Narwhal is healthy.

Narwhal is not yet up for adoption, as Mac’s Mission wants Narwhal to grow a bit and make sure the tail doesn’t become an issue.

Since being posted online, photos and videos of Narwhal have gone viral, each picking up thousands of likes, comments and shares. They said that Narwhal is one of the many special needs dogs they help.

“He is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here, and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

