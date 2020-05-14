Publix to expand store hours beginning Saturday

(WSVN) - Publix has announced it is expanding its store hours after operating under reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Saturday, stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company also said its reserved shopping hours will be suspended.

“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded,” an update on its website read. “We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

Publix pharmacies will return to its regular hours, the company said.

