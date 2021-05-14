Publix: Masks optional for fully vaccinated people following CDC guidance

(WSVN) - Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face masks to shop or work at Publix supermarkets, company officials said.

Officials on Friday said the change in the supermarket chain’s face covering policy will go into effect on Saturday, with the exception of locations where wearing masks indoors is required due to a state or local order or ordinance.

Friday’s announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

However, officials said, those who have not been fully vaccinated will still need to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while inside any Publix supermarket.

Publix currently operates 1,270 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

