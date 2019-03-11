Public comes out to support ‘sad’ dad after tweet of empty doughnut shop goes viral

(WSVN) - The internet came together once again for a good cause after a tweet of a sad father went viral.

Twitter user @hibillyby posted the tweet on Saturday afternoon with the caption: “My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop.”

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral, amassing more than 250,000 retweets and over 535,000 likes.

People from across the world were wishing they could show up to the shop, located in Missouri City, Texas.

Shame it's in Texas, shame I live in the UK. Your dad would've known me as one of the regulars 😒 pic.twitter.com/PNSMLqZ2Ys — Mas'ud Mukhtar ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@MuksyJunior) March 10, 2019

For those who could be there to support the dad, they reported long lines.

I didn't even need to cause the community came thruu pic.twitter.com/bHEc1afTTx — V (@vincy_bt) March 10, 2019

Dude it was really busy when I went too!! His mom was talking about how she usually knows how much to make in a day but today she didnt expect the turnout😭😭😭 and the boudin kolaches are SO good pic.twitter.com/tBKbTCI9ZQ — maleeha (@femaleeha) March 10, 2019

A day later, Billy said the shop sold out of doughnuts and kolaches before thanking the community for their outpouring support.

Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG — billy (@hibillyby) March 10, 2019

An Instagram page set up for the shop has gone from less than 100 followers on Saturday night to more than 53,000 followers as of Monday morning.

