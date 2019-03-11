Public comes out to support ‘sad’ dad after tweet of empty doughnut shop goes viral

(WSVN) - The internet came together once again for a good cause after a tweet of a sad father went viral.
Twitter user @hibillyby posted the tweet on Saturday afternoon with the caption: “My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop.”
The tweet quickly went viral, amassing more than 250,000 retweets and over 535,000 likes.
People from across the world were wishing they could show up to the shop, located in Missouri City, Texas.
For those who could be there to support the dad, they reported long lines.
A day later, Billy said the shop sold out of doughnuts and kolaches before thanking the community for their outpouring support.
An Instagram page set up for the shop has gone from less than 100 followers on Saturday night to more than 53,000 followers as of Monday morning.
