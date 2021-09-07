(WSVN) - The leader of the far-right group Proud Boys is behind bars.

Enrique Tarrio arrived at a jail in Washington, D.C. on Monday to serve a five-month sentence.

He pleaded guilty to stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter banner from a D.C. church and bringing high-capacity magazines into the district back in December.

Other Proud Boys members are facing federal charges for participating in the Capitol insurrection the following month.

