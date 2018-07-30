Pre-made sandwiches recalled for possible listeria contamination

(WSVN) - Another day, another recall: this time, it’s for grab-and-go sandwiches that may be contaminated with listeria.

Lipari Foods LLC has issued a voluntary recall of turkey and swiss submarine sandwiches, which were sold under both the “Premo Brand” and “Fresh Grab” brand names.

The company says the subs were produced and packaged by their sister company, JLM.

The items were produced on July 17th and distributed to stores in 11 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The company said it made the decision to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution after recent routine environmental monitoring and product testing by JLM returned positive test results for potential contamination.

No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA warns customers that have purchased the sandwiches not to eat them. Any affected products should be discarded or returned for a refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.

