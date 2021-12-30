(WSVN) - There’s a jumbo jackpot still up for grabs.

There was no winner for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot has now gone up from $441 million to an estimated $483 million. The cash value, according to the Powerball website, is $347.7 million.

The winning numbers on Wednesday night were: 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and 11.

The next drawing is Saturday night, good luck!

