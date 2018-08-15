Power restored at Reagan National Airport after major outage

ARLINGTON, VA (WSVN) – Power has been restored at Reagan National Airport in Virginia after a major outage left travelers stranded.

As of 11 p.m., crews restored the power to the entire airport and systems were slowly returning to normal.

11:13pm: Power is restored to the airport and systems are coming back online. Some flights may be delayed. Thank you for your patience. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) August 16, 2018

Passengers were walking earlier through terminals in total darkness as crews worked to restore power.

Officials said there was no fire related to the power outage and fire rescue personnel responded only as a precaution.

It’s unclear what led to the outage.

