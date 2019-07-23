Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in the world

A new poll by British research company YouGov declared former First Lady Michelle Obama the most admired woman in the world.

YouGov says the poll included interviews with more than 42,000 people across 41 countries.

The honor is likely due to Obama’s active post-White House life, which includes TV interviews, award show presence like at the Grammys and having a best-selling book, “Becoming.”

Oprah Winfrey and Angelina Jolie came in second and third on the list.

Bill Gates was voted as the most admired man in the world.

Over in the poll for most admired man in the United States, Barack Obama secured a spot at the top.

Michelle maintained her spot in the women’s category, making them the most admired man and woman in the country.

President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg both came in second in their respective categories.

