Police searching for missing Cornell University freshman from South Florida

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a South Florida teen who went missing from Cornell University during his first semester at the Ivy League school.

According to Cornell University Police, 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas was last seen at an event, at around 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

Tsialas, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences at the Ithaca, N.Y. campus, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar over the right side of his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark blue pants and a white T-shirt.

Stephanie “Penny” Townsend, Head of School at Ransom Everglades in Coconut Grove, confirmed Tsialas was part of their Class of 2019.

Troop C: NYSP is assisting Cornell University Police in locating freshman student Antonio Tsialas missing since Thurs. He is a white male, approx 5’10”, w/ brown hair, brown eyes & weighing approximately 175 lbs. Any one with info call Cornell University Police at (607)255-1111. pic.twitter.com/Q3UaUodZYm — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 26, 2019

Ina tweet, New York State Police said they are assisting in the search for the missing freshman.

Cornell Police urged anyone with information on Tsialas’ whereabouts to call them at 607-255-1111.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.