Police pursuit turns fatal after man plunges into Georgia lake, shoots at officers

GEORGIA (WSVN) — A police pursuit took a deadly plunge after a subject led officers into a Georgia lake.

Police said the pursuit started with a fender-bender that turned into a carjacking, and that was just the beginning.

A peaceful Friday quickly became the scene of a deadly shootout with police.

“We don’t have this type of thing happen up hear at the lake,” said Richard Pickering, a witness. “When we heard the gunshots go off, it sounded like World War III. There were so many shots fired. It was unbelievable.”

Pickering heard it all while sitting just across a cove at a nearby creek.

“When it sounded, it was just, ‘Bang, bang, bang, bang!'” he said.

Police said a man crashed a car into the lake before he began shooting at officers.

“We believe that he was firing upon those officers from inside the car as it was continuing to sink from inside the lake,” said officer Colin Flynn.

Police said one patrol car was hit multiple times, but officers shot back.

The shooting started with a chase.

Officials said the driver first got into a three-car wreck at an intersection near Atlanta. They said he then got out with an AK-style rifle and started shooting.

Officers said he then car jacked another vehicle nearby and sped off, ending at the lake.

A dive team was able to locate the subject’s body near the stolen vehicle.

The deadly shootout remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.