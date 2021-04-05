Police officer injured in Capitol attack returns home

(WSVN) - A Capitol police officer is now home from the hospital after Friday’s attack outside the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Ken Shaver was one of two officers struck. Officer Billy Evans did not survive the attack.

A man rammed into the officers at a barricade outside the Capitol.

A friend of officer Evans, Chris Wystepek, said he is still processing the loss.

“He just always had a smile on his face, helping out,” Wystepek said. “Just the day before, I commented on something on social media that he posted about his kids and then all of a sudden, next day, it’s like that’s it. He’s gone.”

Police opened fire on the 25-year-old suspect, Noah Green, who they said got out of the car with a knife.

Green died at the hospital.

