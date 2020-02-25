Police K-9 sniffs out more than $1.2 million in meth

LEWISVILLE, Texas. (WSVN) — A police K-9 in Texas sniffed out over $1.2 million in meth in one of the largest drug busts in the department’s history.

The Lewisville Police Department announced the record drug bust worth over $1.2 million on Facebook Monday.

Police said K-9 Officer Pat Robey received a call to assist another agency with an anonymous tip in regards to a suspicious tractor trailer.

Robey deployed his K-9 partner Stryker to sniff out the trailer, and, police said, Stryker alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Officers searched the truck and ultimately discovered approximately 595 pounds of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

Police said K-9 Stryker earned himself extra treats, lots of scratches and as much time as he wanted with his favorite toy.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.