Police arrest author of “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow” post

(WSVN) - A recent Snapchat post with an image of a male with a weapon and the title “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow” has caused great concern across South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the original poster has been arrested by authorities in South Carolina. According to FOX News Carolina the author of the post was a Broome High School student in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

According to FOX News Carolina, “After informing the suspect and his parents of the law violation, the suspect stated his Snapchat post was just intended as a joke, and that he didn’t have any serious intentions,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated.

BSO encourages the public to report any post that appears to be threatening in nature to the attention of law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.