Photo shows dad sharing one final beer with sons hours before dying from cancer

(WSVN) - A photo showing the fulfillment of a man’s final wish to enjoy one last beer with his sons before his death has gone viral.

Adam Schemm tweeted a photo showing his grandfather, 87-year-old Norbert Schemm, enjoying the brews surrounded by his sons while his wife holds his hand.

My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

Schemm told the BBC his grandfather had been battling colon cancer and realized his time was coming to an end.

“He called his grandchildren to tell us on the Monday,” Schemm said. “We took the picture Tuesday night, and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday.”

“My dad told us that Grandpa had wanted a beer and now when I look at that picture it gives me solace,” Schemm said.

Schemm’s photo has since gone viral, picking up over 329,000 retweets and over 32,000 likes.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.