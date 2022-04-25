(WSVN) - Pfizer has recalled large quantities of its blood pressure and heart medication Accupril after testing revealed it might contain an organic compound that has been linked to a higher risk of contracting cancer.

The pharmaceutical corporation announced the recall of five lots of the medication on Friday.

The recall encompasses Accupril in three strengths and bottles with 90 tablets.

According to Pfizer’s notice, Accupril is used for “the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure” and “the management of heart failure as adjunctive therapy.”

Pfizer officials said they have recalled the medication because the levels of nitrosamine are above the Food and Drug Administration’s accepted daily intake.

Low levels of nitrosamine are common in water and some foods, but Pfizer’s notice states, “These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

The announcement comes one month after Pfizer issued a similar recall of its hypertension drug Accuretic and its two generic versions.

Consumers who have bought the recalled bottles are advised to consult with their health care provider. They are also advised to contact Sedgwick at 888-345-481, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for details about how to return the tablets for a refund.

