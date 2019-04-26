Parrot trained to warn owners about drug raid seized by Brazilian police

(WSVN) - Brazilian police have seized a parrot that was reportedly trained to serve as a lookout for drug dealers.

Citing Brazilian media, the Guardian reports that the bird had been taught to alert drug dealers to when police were nearby by shouting “Mama, the police.”

The parrot was seized when officers conducted a drug raid on a local couple.

“He must have been trained for this,” one officer involved in the operation said. “As soon as the police got close, he started shouting.”

A journalist who came in contact with the bird said it is “super obedient” and has not spoken to officers.

The parrot will be taken to a zoo where it will spend three months learning to fly before it is released.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.