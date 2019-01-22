Over half the world’s coffee species in danger of extinction due to climate change

A new study found more than half of the world’s coffee species are in danger of extinction due to climate change.

According to a study published in Science Advances, at least 60% of the plant species of wild coffee are being threatened with deforestation, human encroachment and disease.

One of the most popular species of coffee is Arabica, which is included as one of the many species threatened.

Robusta coffee is another threatened species, believed to be caused by drought conditions in Brazil.

According to the study, there are currently 124 known coffee species.

The future of our beloved beans is unknown as they face the possibility of extinction with no clear plan mapped out to save them.

