MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flight cancellations are causing some flight frustrations before the holidays.

United Airlines has cancelled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, the airline announced Thursday.

The company blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The company left a statement that said: “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

