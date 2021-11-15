(CNN) — A reward is being offered for the capture of four inmates still at large after escaping from a south Georgia jail on Friday, with one inmate recaptured after making it only as far as a neighboring county.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a Blue Alert after the five — including two accused of murder — escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

The inmates were identified as Tyree Williams Jr., Dennis Penix Jr., Brandon Pooler, Tyres Jackson and Lewis Evans III, according to the GBI.

Tyres Montan Jackson was taken into custody in Warner Robins Sunday, according to the GBI, while police continue the search for the other four escaped inmates.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5000.00 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees. #BlueAlert” the GBI went on to say in their tweet.

All five inmates have a history of violent crimes and are armed with two stun guns, the GBI says. They stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona van from Pulaski County Jail parking lot after escaping the prison. The van’s Georgia license plate reads CMP8628.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen told WMAZ at least one of the five inmates attacked a female jailer when she was in a cell, talking with an inmate.

CNN has reached out to Brannen and the GBI for additional information Sunday.

Authorities are asking the public not to approach the individuals. Anyone who sees them should call 911, the GBI said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.