Officials: Group of teens storm elementary school bus, attack children

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A child has been taken to the hospital after an attack on a school bus in Georgia.

According to WSB, school officials said a group of middle and high school students climbed onto a school bus when it made a stop and attacked several students, Monday morning.

Officials said one student was taken to the hospital, WSB reported.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old non-student, a high school student and two middle school students.

The condition of the hospitalized student has not been released.

