Officer shoots robbery suspect outside Atlanta mall

ATLANTA (AP) — An officer foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta’s largest malls, police said Saturday night.

Two suspects were arrested after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier told news outlets.

Chaos at Lennox Square Mall in Atlanta @SeidenWSBTV https://t.co/FmEnLqKGbL — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 19, 2020

Even though the altercation occurred in a parking garage, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover inside the mall.

Glazier said the suspect who was shot had refused to drop his gun, prompting a police sergeant to shoot him twice. The suspect was in serious but stable condition, Glazier said.

No officers were injured and the robbery victim was not seriously injured, Glazier said.

Police did not release the names of the two suspects, but said they appeared to be in their early 20s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.