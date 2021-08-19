(WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line is extending its vaccine requirement through the end of the year.

The company said the move is in an effort to prioritize the health and safety of guests amid surging COVID cases.

The vaccination requirement was set to end Oct. 31.

The decision comes weeks after a federal judge banned Florida’s vaccine passport law that would have prevented cruise lines from forcing passengers to show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.