Northern Lights create stunning display over Arctic Circle

ROVANIEMI, Finland (WSVN) — Photographers in Finland captured a spectacular sight overnight as the Northern Lights danced over the Arctic Circle.

Residents across the area were treated to an incredible light show that lasted from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, as the Northern Lights (or “Aurora Borealis”) displayed dazzling multi-colored streams across the sky.

The geomagnetic storm, known as “Aurora Borealis”, happens when electrically-charged particles collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a spectacular show of lights.

The most common color is a pale yellow-green, which shows up when the sun’s charged particles collide with oxygen. Other colors like purple and blue are caused by different gasses in the atmosphere.

