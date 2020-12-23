North Carolina server surprised with $1,000 tip from customer

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina man was surprised with a $1,000 just ahead of the holidays.

Johnny Holloway told WLOS he was working his shift on Saturday at Mezzaluna Brick Oven And Tap House when a customer left him a $1,000 tip on a bill of $146.40.

“Still in shock. I couldn’t believe it when I saw the thousand-dollar tip,” Holloway told the station. “I’ve never gotten anything like that before.”

Holloway said he and the man connected after he told him he went to Morehouse College.

Holloway said the man also said he was in the restaurant industry.

“It was truly altruistic because they didn’t wait for me to see it; they just left the tip and left. It was amazing,” Holloway told the station.

Holloway said the tip came at a good time, especially with the pandemic in full effect.

“I can share some of this love with my family now,” he said. “I’m extremely thankful for the generosity of that man and of his family.”

