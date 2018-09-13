No, Hurricane Florence does not have sharks in it

(WSVN) - You may have seen a “breaking news” graphic claiming that Hurricane Florence now has sharks in it. At the risk of stating the obvious, this is simply not true.

The graphic, which shows an image of the tropical system with the caption, “New reports from NOAA aircraft show sharks have been lifted into hurricane,” has been widely shared on social media.

However, the photo comes from the website breakyourownnews.com, which allows you to create your own graphic with whatever headline and image you want.

The graphic has even been debunked by popular fact-checking website Snopes.

While Florence does pose a serious threat to the Carolina coast, residents will not have to worry about sharks falling from the sky.

This isn’t the first time the image has appeared before a hurricane. It was first shared last year during Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.