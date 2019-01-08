NASA finds planet outside solar system that may have water

(WSVN) - NASA has located a planet just outside out our solar system that may actually have water on it.

According to NASA, the planet, named HD 21749b, is about three times Earth’s size and 23 times its mass. The planet has an orbit of 36 days and a surface temperature of about 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dragomir said the planet would not look anything like Earth.

“It could be a water planet or have some other type of substantial atmosphere,” said researcher Diana Dragomir and lead author of a paper describing the discovery.

The planet, as well as two other planets, was found by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, a satellite that has only been observing space for three months.

Scientists said the system may hold an additional planet that is about the size of Earth that has an orbit of only eight days.

