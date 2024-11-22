(WSVN) - If you’re looking for an ideal place to live in the coming years you might want to start looking at houses in these locations.

According to U.S. News, Naples, Florida is considered the best place to live in the country.

It’s sugary beaches and countless waterside establishments offer plenty of fun in the sun.

Rankings were based on six factors including affordability, happiness and job market.

Boise, Idaho and Colorado Springs follow.

Each offer sprawling vistas of the American west filled with mountains, rivers and canyons.

Greenville, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina round out the top five.

Other notable sunshine state cities making the list include Tampa at 35, Orlando at 68 and Miami coming in at 123 out of 150 cities ranked.

