Mother gifted with teddy bear with dead son’s voice recording

A video of a mother receiving a touching Christmas gift has gone viral.

Brittany Garcia and her family have been grieving since her younger brother, Sean Tanner, was killed while working as a police officer in October.

My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/KRzXPImhAB — ✨𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓪𝓷𝔂✨ (@britmgarcia) December 24, 2018

However, Garcia decided to surprise her mother with a teddy bear that contained a recording of Sean’s voice.

Video posted to Twitter shows Garcia’s mother bursting into tears as she opened her gift and heard her late son’s voice again.

Needless to say, Garcia said her mother loved her gift.

