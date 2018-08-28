Montana already sees its first snow of the season — in August

KALISPELL, Mont. (WSVN) — While most of the country is still feeling the heat in August, some Americans are already getting a taste of winter.
Snow fell for the first time this season in Montana’s Glacier National Park on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of Montana as well as Wyoming, as snow could reach up to 4 inches in higher elevations.
While it’s unusual for the area to experience snow in August, NWS meteorologist Scott Coulston says it isn’t unheard of in the region.
“It can be a shock to the system considering how warm and dry it’s been overall for the last couple of weeks,” Coulston told the Great Falls Tribune.
But the cold spell isn’t expected to last long. High temperatures at Glacier National Park were expected to return to the mid-50s by Wednesday.
