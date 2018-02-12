Mom reports daughter missing after she becomes too busy selling Girl Scout cookies

CONCORD, Calif. (WSVN) — The worried mom reported her daughter missing after losing sight of her, but police quickly tracked her down.

Concord Police in California said the young girl became separated from her mother while selling Girl Scout cookies in her neighborhood.

After the girl’s mom reported her missing, officers swarmed the area to search, and soon spotted her pulling her wagon full of cookies.

“The only thing sweeter than finding a missing child is finding a missing child who also happens to be selling Girl Scout cookies,” the department wrote on Facebook. “This young entrepreneur was so busy selling her Girl Scout cookies she became separated from her mother by accident.”

The girl even managed to make a sale out of it, when police said the officers couldn’t pass up the opportunity to purchase some Samoas as they reunited her with her mom.