NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who disappeared from her North Miami Beach home has been located in North Carolina.

Authorities said 15-year-old Jeimy Henriquez was playing a video game when she began chatting with a stranger, Saturday morning.

She then grabbed her bag and cell phone and left in the stranger’s vehicle.

Hours later, Henriquez called her mom from North Carolina crying, saying she hadn’t eaten.

Investigators were able to ping the phone call and locate her in North Carolina.

Police will be releasing more information on what happened later Monday morning.

