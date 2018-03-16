Middle school teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

PRESTON, Idaho (WSVN) — An Idaho school district is investigating after a science teacher was accused of feeding a live, sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of a group of students.

According to Fox 13, deputies said animal activist Jill Parrish filed a police report after another teacher told her Robert Crosland committed the act.

“Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay,” Parrish said. “There’s a lot of humane things you can do. Feeding a live animal to a reptile is not humane and it’s not okay.”

According to the school district, the incident happened after classes were dismissed.

Reaction to the news has been mixed with some supporting the act while other’s believe it went too far.

More than 3,000 have signed an online petition supporting Crosland’s action while another petition calling for his termination has gathered over 100,000 signatures so far.

“If it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, Cros[land] is very much circle of life,” says parent Annette Salveson. “If you’re not fine with it, leave the room.”

According to the Associated Press, the turtle in question was euthanized after it was seized by police. Snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho, and they require a permit.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Crosland could face a misdemeanor charge due him having the turtle without a permit.

Since news of the incident, three schools in the area have stepped up security due to “vague threats.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.