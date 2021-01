(WSVN) - A new year means a new chance to play for a chance to win a jumbo jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to a whopping $401 million, the 12th largest draw in its history.

The winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing are: 8-24-53-68-69-7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.