Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1B as drawing approaches

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials say the Mega Millions jackpot has hit a staggering $1 billion for Friday night’s drawing.

Officials raised the estimated jackpot Friday for the third time due to strong sales ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds , at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

