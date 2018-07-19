McDonald’s celebrates McDelivery Day with free 90’s swag

(WSVN) - McDonald’s is taking us back to the 90’s on this Throwback Thursday.

The company is celebrating McDelivery Day through the Uber Eats app.

#McDelivery Day is back 7/19 which means getting down with new gear. Order your faves on @UberEats and get swag at 10:30am* local time, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/InGxaBsNvN — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

Starting today and for today only, at 10:30 a.m., anyone who orders at least $5 worth of food through the Uber Eats app will get free 90’s-themed goodies.

The company is giving away everything from swaggy track pants, phone cases, tube-socks and denim jackets.

The prizes will be given out randomly and are only available through the Uber Eats app – not in stores.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.