Mattel introduces new Barbie dolls based on real-life figures ahead of International Women’s Day

(CNN) – Mattel introduced a new batch of Barbie dolls based on real-life figures ahead of International Women’s Day.

The dolls are coming in two separate series of dolls – “Inspiring Women,” based on historical figures, and new additions to its “Shero” line of dolls named for inspirational contemporary women.

The three “Inspiring Women” dolls are aviator Amelia Earhart, artists Frida Kahlo and mathematician Katherine Johnson. There will be more to follow.

Mattel released 14 “Shero” dolls in the series that started in 2015. The dolls include ones based on “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Other “Shero” dolls honor fashion designers, journalists, actresses and entrepreneurs.

The new dolls came after Mattel conducted a survey of 8,000 mothers around the globe and found that 86 percent are worried about the kind of role models their daughters are exposed to.

