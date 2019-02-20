Man who tried to have child killed to stop sexual abuse case sentenced to 50 years

MCKINNEY, Texas (WSVN) — A man who tried to have an 11-year-old girl he sexually abused killed to prevent the case from moving forward has been sentenced.

The Collins County District Attorney said 20-year-old Kylil Jamall Killian was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The crime came to light in April of 2018, when the 11-year-old victim, who is known to Killian, told a school counselor that the man sexually abused her multiple times during the previous year. The counselor reported the information to police, and detectives began investigating.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, Killian was eventually arrested in Arkansas and sent back to Texas.

During his trial, prosecutors produced evidence that Killian tried to get other people to kill the child to prevent the case from moving forward.

“Children are safer now because this brave child put her own life at risk by outing this dangerous predator. We’re grateful that the school counselor, forensic interviewer, investigator, prosecutors, jury, and judge all did their duty in this difficult case well,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner

