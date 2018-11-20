Man said selfie helped prevent him from life in prison

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas man was able to prove his innocence and avoid life in prison, all thanks to a selfie.

According to KVUE, Cristopher Precopia was accused by his ex-girlfriend of breaking into her home and using a box cutter to slice an X into her chest.

Precopia said he was innocent and that he and the woman had dated in high school several years prior, but he couldn’t even recall the last time he had spoken to the girl.

How a selfie saved a Williamson County man from 99 years in prison https://t.co/SaXRXlFOAN pic.twitter.com/O5QaE6vy0r — KVUE News (@KVUE) November 13, 2018

However, officers arrested Precopia, charging him with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit other crimes. Precopia faced 99 years in prison if convicted.

Luckily, Precopia was able to prove his innocence through a selfie he had taken on the night his ex-girlfriend said the incident took place.

The woman claimed the attack happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2017. However, at that same time, Precopia was at a hotel with his mother nearly 70 miles away, and he had even uploaded a geo-tagged selfie to Facebook that proved his innocence.

The charges were later dropped. According to KVUE, Precopia told police that the two had a troubled relationship when they dated in high school, and that was the reason she claimed he assaulted her.

Precopia’s accuser has not been identified and she has not been charged with a crime.

