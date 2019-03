(WSVN) - A blind man had his dogs to thank for helping him make history and finish a half marathon.

Thomas Panek became the first-ever person with blindness to finish the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday.

His three guide dogs — Westley, Waffle and Gus — each took a shift on the 13.1-mile run.

Panek crossed the finish line in less than two-and-a-half hours.

