Man arrested in case of elderly man found dead in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the murder case of an elderly man found dead inside a Miami Beach apartment.

Thirty-three-year-old Nicholas Brent Gibson was taken into custody in New York City after Miami Beach Police detectives able to locate him with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Friday.

The victim’s decomposing body was discovered inside his apartment in the area of 15th Street and Michigan Avenue, Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals officials said they were familiar with the suspect because of a prior case when he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Gibson will be brought back to South Florida to face charges.

