Machete-wielding robbers cut dog’s face after she tried to stop them from stealing her puppies

MANCHESTER, England (WSVN) — Police have reunited six puppies with their mother after they were stolen by two robbers during a home invasion.

Greater Manchester Police said the initial theft took place Saturday after two men armed with machetes followed a man into his home and attacked him.

Police said after the attack, the men went through the home and searched for valuables to steal. During their search, they came across a dog named Zena and her litter of half-a-dozen five-week-old puppies.

Police said the men then started to take the puppies, and when Zena tried to protect her babies, they slashed her on the face with the machete. The men then fled the scene.

A day after their initial post, police gave an update and announced that the puppies had been found and reunited with their mother who, they said, was ecstatic to be reunited with her babies.

Police also arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary. It remains unclear if they are searching for a second suspect.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.