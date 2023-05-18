SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Love is in the air for Scottsdale newlyweds Drew and Jamie Schmitt, who tied the knot this Cinco De Mayo at the White Castle in Scottsdale. The two lovebirds had already gotten engaged when they were inducted into the White Castle Hall of Fame in 2019, so logically, this was just the next step. “I have to do this,” Drew said. “It’s a necessary thing.”

The Schmitts had been together for 15 years before finally tying the knot. But they both have long accepted that White Castle will always have a piece of their heart. “If you really, really, really love sliders, and you crave your partner as much as you do the sliders, then it’s a match made in heaven,” Jamie said.

Drew and Jamie said “I Do” to each other, but also to a giant slider wedding cake, crowns and armor, and around 150 family and friends joining them at their happy place. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” Jamie said.

For Jamie, White Castle isn’t just a place she and Drew eat at hundreds of times per year. It’s a home, one when she didn’t have anywhere else as a physically and sexually abused teenager. “I truly would not exist right now without this company,” she said. “I had been kicked out of everywhere I went into. I went into a White Castle; I was welcomed. I was fed, I was given water, I was allowed to use a bathroom. I was treated like a human being.” “When I found out that they were the safehouse for Jamie, before there were safehouses, I became a superfan,” Drew added.

When we showed up at White Castle to meet Drew and Jamie on Tuesday, they arrived early to have a few sliders beforehand. “Double meat makes it so much more flavorful, and the jalapeño cheese is just awesome,” Drew said. “And don’t forget the onion chips!” Jamie shouted.

They know a White Castle wedding isn’t in the cards for everyone. But they have a message for those that have their own unconventional special spot. “If you have an idea, just go with it,” Drew said. “Go bold, do it big, do it exactly how you want.”

For their honeymoon, Drew and Jamie plan on traveling to Drew’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio. It also happens to be the headquarters of White Castle. So they plan on spending several days going to as many White Castles in the area as possible.

