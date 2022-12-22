(WSVN) - A case of a llama on the run was caught in Virginia.
Police and animal control officers attempted to catch a loose llama near Alexandria.
The animal escaped from its shelter and after a long chase, officers were eventually able to catch her.
They used night vision to track her during the late hours.
The llama was taken to a local animal shelter and soon returned to her rightful owner.
