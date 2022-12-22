(WSVN) - A case of a llama on the run was caught in Virginia.

Police and animal control officers attempted to catch a loose llama near Alexandria.

The animal escaped from its shelter and after a long chase, officers were eventually able to catch her.

They used night vision to track her during the late hours.

The llama was taken to a local animal shelter and soon returned to her rightful owner.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox