(WSVN) - A case of a llama on the run was caught in Virginia.

Police and animal control officers attempted to catch a loose llama near Alexandria.

The animal escaped from its shelter and after a long chase, officers were eventually able to catch her.

They used night vision to track her during the late hours.

The llama was taken to a local animal shelter and soon returned to her rightful owner.

