(WSVN) - Cars can’t fly yet but a yacht just might.

A company by the name of Lazzarini known for its mind-blowing yacht designs has released plans for an upcoming project.

The 74-meter yacht concept inspired by the American cup sailing yachts will consist of three 5,000 horse-powered engines which will make it seemingly fly.

The 243-footer will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds.

The company says it will build the yacht upon request for $87 million.

Visit lazzarinidesignstudio.com for more visuals of the yacht.

