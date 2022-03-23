(WSVN) - Lawmakers in Washington are pushing for gas price relief for all Americans.

They have dubbed the effort the Gas Rebate Act of 2022.

Congress is proposing several possible ideas for a stimulus bill designed to provide all Americans with $100 a month for gas, for each dependent.

Others are calling for an oil tax on excess profits to be returned to Americans.

