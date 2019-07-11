Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase next Friday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday with a special deal.

In honor of their birthday this month, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen of doughnuts.

It’s our Birthday! But we’re throwing you a party!!! 🥳 Next Friday July 19th,

enjoy an #OriginalGlazed Dozen for just $1 when you buy any dozen! 🍩🍩 #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourParty Participating shops & more info found here https://t.co/DZC7BFOmZs. pic.twitter.com/Nc5RAPwXrn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 11, 2019

The deal is available on Friday, July 19 at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is also announced their newest flavor of filled doughnut: the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut. The treat is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles. It will be available from July 15 through July 21.

