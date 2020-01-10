Kentucky Police release sketch of cold case victim who may have Miami ties

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kentucky State Police Department is reaching out to Miami residents to help identify a victim who was murdered in 1988.

On Thursday, authorities released a new composite sketch of a woman who was found dead in a rural area close to a roadway in Owen County.

New information in the case has led investigators to believe the victim may have affiliations around Miami and the Columbus, Ohio area.

Cold case detectives said due to decomposition, the victim has yet to be identified.

The sketch released shows what the victim may have looked like when she was killed.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the victim, please contact Detective Johnson with the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

